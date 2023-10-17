Preview for tonight’s WWE NXT

– NXT will look to continue its momentum from last week’s historic show with another loaded episode, although this time without most of the top roster stars who appeared seven days ago.

NXT Women’s champion Becky Lynch will be appearing on the broadcast and we’ll also find out what decision Cody Rhodes took as NXT General Manager before his day was over.

Also set for tonight is the number one contender’s match for the NXT title featuring Dijak vs Carmelo Hayes vs Baron Corbin in a triple threat match, Lyra Valkyria battles Tegan Nox, and the Bada Bing Bada Boom battle Royal takes place. The battle royal winners will earn an NXT Tag Team title match at Halloween Havoc. The participants are the Creed Brothers, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe, Angel and Humberto, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, Gallus, Damon Kemp and Myles Borne, Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak, Chase U, OTM, and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

