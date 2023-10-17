NXT Announces New Halloween Havoc Matches

You can officially pencil in some new matches for this year’s two-week WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 special event.

During this week’s episode of NXT on USA, the Chase U duo of Andre Chase and Duke Hudson defeated Angel & Humberto after the two were the final two teams remaining in the Bada Bing, Bada Boom Battle Royal.

With the win, the Chase U team will move on to challenge The Family duo of Tony D’Angelo and Stacks for the NXT World Tag-Team Championships at NXT Halloween Havoc 2023.

Also added to the NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 two-week event was a women’s singles bout, with Blair Davenport challenging Gigi Dolin to a Lights Out match at the annual themed event, Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James in a Devil’s Playground match, Bron Breakker vs. Robert Stone, as well as the NXT in-ring debut of Lexis King (Brian Pillman Jr.)

Additionally, Karmen Petrovic vs. Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan vs. Arianna Grace will take place in the semifinals of the 2023 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Finally, the winner of this week’s NXT on USA main event, Carmelo Hayes, will go on to challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT World Championship in the main event of week two of NXT Halloween Havoc 2023.

Serving as the main event of night one of NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 will be Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Jade Cargill also appeared to tease her own debut at the show.

Make sure to join us here at Gerweck.net on 10/24 and 10/31 for live NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 results coverage from Orlando, FL.