Notes on Jordynne Grace and PCO

Oct 17, 2023 - by James Walsh

– PWInsider reports that PCO will be finishing up his last appearance with Impact Wrestling this weekend.

– Former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace celebrated five years since her debut in Impact yesterday. She wrote on her X account yesterday, “Official 5 year anniversary of my time with @IMPACTWRESTLING today ♥️ Time really does fly.”

