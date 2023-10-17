Notes on Jake Hager and Moose

– Jake Hager took to social media to call himself “The Sexiest Man Alive” in professional wrestling. Hager also shares a photo of himself, hatless, further proving his point.

Hager may call himself the sexiest man alive but one thing he won’t be calling himself any further is a pro MMA fighter. The former JAS member announced last month that he was retiring from the sport after having a winning record for Bellator. You can read about that here.

The sexiest man alive in Pro Wrestling pic.twitter.com/DDSX8QAADm — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) October 16, 2023

– Moose reveals a big match that was supposed to happen for him back in 2020.

The former IMPACT World Champion participated in a virtual signing with Ringside Collectibles, where the host of the signing compared Moose to Mony Brown. It was then that Moose stated that he and Brown were supposed to clash at an IMPACT event during WrestleMania weekend in Tampa, but the match didn’t end up happening due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

That’s a match I always wanted but…So there was talks. It was before COVID happened. We were supposed to be doing a WrestleMania show, like how every company does a show during WrestleMania weekend. It was in Tampa, and the talks was it supposed to be me versus Monty Brown. But COVID happened and shut down the whole thing.