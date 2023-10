During last night’s WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated the tag team titles against Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Just as Jey was on the verge of winning the match, Jimmy Uso interfered by hitting Jey with a superkick. Balor took advantage of the situation and pinned Jey with the Coup De Grace.

Prior to the finish, Priest put Cody through the table with a Razor’s Edge.