Fan asks Mercedes Mone about leaving WWE, Mysterio to come Face-To-Face with Logan Paul

– Fan asked Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) if she left WWE because of creative issues …

– Rey Mysterio appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour to address Logan Paul calling him out this past weekend.

If you missed it, Paul challenged the lucha-libre legend during his post-fight speech at Saturday’s PRIME Boxing card, where he defeated Dillon Danis via disqualification. Paul told the fans that as much as he loves boxing he is a WWE superstar and is eyeing Mysterio’s U.S. title.

Mysterio tells Helwani that he and Paul will be coming face-to-face on this Friday’s edition of SmackDown. It is speculated that the two will clash for the title at WWE’s Crown Jewel premium live event later this month.

UPDATE: Fightful Select reports that Paul went into his boxing bout against Danis planning to use his post-fight platform to call out Mysterio since he knew he would be on SmackDown.