Andrade El Idolo vs. El Hijo del Vikingo announced, and Wardlow on MJF

– Andrade El Idolo vs El Hijo del Vikingo has been announce for November 25th at the Wrestlecade Supershow

WrestleCade Weekend returns with 1st time guest Andrade El Idolo. Benton Convention Center

Winston-Salem, NC

November 24th – 26th, 2023

– Wardlow on MJF:



“I understand in the past 4 months, he has somehow convinced everybody in the world to cheer for him, and feel sad for him and sorry for him.

It just amazes me how somebody can do horrible, evil things for years, and then they come out and say sorry and spew out some fake tears. Now all of a sudden everybody forgets about all the bad they have ever done and they want to embrace him.

Well, I’m a little more intelligent, I see right through his BS. And I’m not one of the people that have sat at home cheering on MJF for the past four months.”