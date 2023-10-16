WWE sending Bianca Belair and LA Knight to Advertising Week in NY

WWE will be part of Advertising Week in New York this week and will have a panel on Thursday, October 19.

Held at The Penn District on The Great Minds Stage starting at 12:50PM, the WWE panel will feature Peter Rosenberg as the host with Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales and Partnerships Craig Stimmel along with WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and LA Knight.

While Belair is a regular at WWE events such as this, the inclusion of LA Knight shows how over he is right now with the audience. Belair was also at the TKO launch at the New York Stock Exchange last month.