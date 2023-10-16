WWE installs giant 7-foot-tall concrete title replica outside new headquarters

The new WWE headquarters in downtown Stamford, Connecticut has a brand new addition: a 7-foot-tall concrete replica of the WWE Championship!

The Stamford Advocate newspaper is reporting that the main frame of the title was installed by Friday and works continued to add the other decorations. Work is not fully done though, with tile flooring still yet to be added and other details of the side plates are not installed yet.

The monster title has WWE World Headquarters written instead of the current Undisputed Champion that is on the title belt that Roman Reigns carries.

The newspaper adds that the permit for the title sculpture was issued by the city in November of last year. Concreteworks East is the fabricator of the structure while Craft Engineering Studio is the structural engineer.

Photos can be seen at StamfordAdvocate.com.