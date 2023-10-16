WWE Announces Change To NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

Oct 16, 2023 - by Matt Boone

Jakara Jackson has been forced to pull out of the WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

After initially being announced for the annual tournament of top women’s prospects in NXT, Jakara has not been medically cleared to compete and as a result, has been pulled from the tourney.

WWE announced that Brinley Reece will be taking her place.

Check out the announcement below.

