Two title matches on tonight’s season premiere of Monday Night Raw

The Monday Night Raw season premiere airs tonight live on USA Network from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma where four matches have already been announced.

Two big title matches will headline the show as Intercontinental champion Gunther defends against Bronson Reed and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes take on Damian Priest and Finn Balor in their rematch from Fastlane.

Also, Shayna Baszler battles WWE Women’s World champion Rhea Ripley in a non-title match and Ricochet takes on Shinsuke Nakamura in a falls count anywhere match.