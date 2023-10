Spoilers: ROH Taping Results From Toledo

Ring of Honor taped several matches for this week’s episode before and after last Saturday’s AEW Collision taping. Here are results from Toledo, via PWInsider:

* Shawn Dean def Peter Avalon

* Gravity def Angelico

* Mercedes Martinez def Marti Belle

* Tony Nese def Ethan Page

* Josh Woods def Pat Buck via submission in a Pure Rules match. Jimmy Jacobs, Madison Rayne and Christopher Daniels were the judges.

* Billie Starkz def Diamante

* Griff Garrison & Cole Karter def Myron Reed & Ren Jones

* Kiera Hogan def Allysin Kay

* The Righteous def Kevin Matthews & Rodrageous Rod Lee

* Lady Frost def Zoey Lynn

* Komander def Metalik

* Gates of Agony def Work Horsemen and Darius Martin & Action Andretti