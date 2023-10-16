Roman Reigns back in the ring for first match in 69 days at house show

Roman Reigns wrestled his first match in 69 days this weekend at a rare non-televised live event in Kansas City, Missouri.

This was Reigns’ first time in the ring since his SummerSlam 2023 match against his cousin Jey Uso.

The Tribal Chief wrestled an old nemesis – Sami Zayn – in the main event of the show and won after a spear thanks to the usual interference from Solo Sikoa. Jimmy Uso also interfered in the match and after it was all over, all three continued their beatdown on the Canadian.

Cue in LA Knight’s music and the popular WWE Superstar came out to clean house, hitting a BFT on Solo, Jimmy, and Roman as well. Knight then took the mic and told a pissed off Roman that he’s going to call him champ and chief soon.

Reigns is expected to take on LA Knight at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.