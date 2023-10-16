No plan for The Rock vs. Reigns at Wrestlemania 40, and 10/13 AEW Rampage viewership

– There are currently no plans for Roman Reigns vs The Rock to happen at WrestleMania 40, reports Sports Illustrated.

According to multiple sources close to WWE, the decision about the WrestleMania 40 Main Event will not be The Rock’s to make, nor is the main event even a topic of substance.

Even if the match was offered, it would not be a certainty that Rock would even accept.

– The Friday the 13th edition of AEW Rampage did 407,000 viewers, P18-49 rating: 0.14. The 10/6 edition was viewed by 365,000.

