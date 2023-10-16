Mickie James is proud of her husband

Mickie James posted the following on social media….



To say I am proud of my husband, my love, is an understatement. @nickaldis baby you have worked so long, and so hard for this moment. A moment you have dreamed of since you were 13yrs old. A moment we both prayed for & one we thought may never come. I know your love and passion for this industry. I know how bad you wanted it. And I know you are going to knock it out the park no matter what. You deserve this so much! You are over prepared for whatever is in store. I just can’t wait to watch you shine. I am so very happy for you. We are all so proud of you. I love you more than words. Go out there and kill it. Hit them with the “When you get Nick, you get ALL DIS!” They will love it for sure! New Merch Dropping soon. ♥️

#realworldsgm #WhatsCausinAldis #familybusiness #superstar #wwe #smackdown #smackdowngm #gmwifey