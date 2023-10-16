Kevin Nash on a possible return to the ring, Danielson on Strickland being special

– Kevin Nash on an in-ring return:

“You couldn’t get me back in the ring if you shoot me in the back of the head, before I’d get in a fucking ring. Triple H was 45 when he went to Saudi Arabia and did a Harley Race over the top rope and tore his f–king pec, fuck. I blew a quad taking a step, you think I’m getting back in the ring at 64?!”

– Bryan Danielson on Swerve Strickland via Sports Nightly:

“Tuesday was the first time I had ever been in the ring with Swerve and I’d watched him wrestling before and he’s just… he’s that next level of great.

Seeing him is one thing, being in the ring with him is a completely different thing, but that dude is something special.”