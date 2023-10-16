Jade Cargill files paperwork to trademark her name

WWE’s newest Superstar, Jade Cargill, has filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark her name.

The filing, on October 11, was done by attorney Michael E. Dockins on behalf of Jade Cargill LLC based in Atlanta, Georgia. Dockins helps the majority of wrestling stars to trademark their intellectual property.

Cargill has trademarked her name for merchandise, action figures, and entertainment in the nature of wrestling events.

It is her real name so WWE could never proceed to trademark it, which is why most people receive a name change when they come to WWE so the company eventually owns the name and any IPs associated with it.

Cargill opened the LLC on September 12 of this year, around the same time she left All Elite Wrestling.