Cornette on Khan’s recent social media activity

Jim Cornette on AEW’s Tony Khan’s recent social media activity:

“He’s on Cagematch and he’s on Twitter – he just fired his biggest star (CM Punk), but he got another one to replace him, Edge, and he’s about to make his TV debut on a show that’s gonna get its f**king ass kicked in the goddamn ratings, and he’s got time to do this?”

“This is the day after the show. Has he addressed making mainstream news outlets for being anti-Semitic in the middle of a horrendous war where people have been butchered? Did he bring that up when he was fighting about numbers on Twitter?”

On the tweet about alleged WWE contract tampering while his mom was in hospital: “Okay, it may be relevant because it happened one year ago today, but it also happens to be right after everybody on Twitter, including some people who used to support all of Tony’s endeavors, have blistered him for acting like a f**king 12 year old on Twitter arguing with people (and) trying to salvage a victory somehow like, ‘Well it’s the first time that they ever beat us by this little’ kind of logic. And so now he’s (saying), ‘Well it’s personal because of what they did to me while my mom was sick’. We’re glad his mom got well, we don’t want his mother to be sick, but if that’s the only thing that made his business personal, maybe the problem is, it’s never been a business, it’s been personal. But not a personal grudge – he wants people to personally like him. And when they don’t and when he loses control of sh#t, and when they wipe their feet on him, or when somebody knocks what he thinks he does well, he melts down because he’s not used to that because everybody has humored him because he owned everything.”

“All of the horrible things that are said by all these people, whether real or imagined people, on Twitter, if you let that get to you, you’re f**ked anyway because that’s what people do on the f**king thing. He should take his business personally, but not to the point where he’s f**king bubbling over at avatar fan accounts. Just try to do a better product and a better show and beat the other guy instead of arguing with… some of these people might not be real people and he’s arguing with them.”

“I can tell you with some level of certainty from having experienced it, when you’ve got all kinds of stress and a lot of shit’s pissing you off, sometimes it’s one of the most minor little things that just sends you bubbling right over the top of ‘pissed off hill’ into ‘violence valley’. And then you either, since Tony’s not a violent person, you either lash out with a baseball bat… or you get on Twitter I guess. But it could be a little thing on top of a whole mountain of bigger things. But he may need rest, confinement, treatment, counseling, chemicals, some of these things.”

