Carlito on returning to WWE, 10/13 WWE Smackdown viewership

– Carlito (via The Cheap Heat podcast):

“I think I would have been back sooner, but there was miscommunication on both sides. I thought I had heat with them and they thought they had heat with me. I’ve always had love for WWE. I’ve always wanted to be in WWE, I just needed a break, just not a 13-year break.”

– WWE SmackDown’s season premire: 2,417,000 viewers.

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)