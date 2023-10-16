Brian Pillman Jr makes NXT in-ring debut during weekend shows as Lexis King

Brian Pillman Jr started working the NXT Florida loop non-televised live events this past weekend, wrestling under his new name of Lexis King.

He was unveiled on NXT TV this past Tuesday in an awesome promo where he decided he doesn’t want to be anyone’s “junior” and wants to honor the name of the person who raised him instead.

He wrestled Brooks Jensen on the Friday show and then Riley Osborne on the Saturday show, winning both matches. He is now sporting a hairstyle similar to that of his late father.

The 30-year-old signed a WWE deal in August, a month after his AEW contract expired and was not renewed.