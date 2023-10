WWE Supershow Results / Springfield, Mo / Sun Oct 15, 2023

Sami Zayn defeats Jimmy Uso via DQ due to interference from Solo Sikoa. LA Knight makes the save, and we have a tag team match.

Sami Zayn and LA Knight defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

Non-Title Match: Ricochet defeats NXT North American Champion Dominick Mysterio

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeat Alpha Academy: Chad Gable and Otis ( w/ Maxxine Du Pri) and The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

The LWO: Carlito and Joaquin Wilde defeat The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

WWE Women’s Title : Iyo Sky (c) defeats Asuka and Charlotte Flair

Main Event: WWE World Title: Street Fight: Seth Rollins (c) defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

