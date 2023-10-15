Wardlow: “I have four months of anger built up”

Speaking with Jeff Adams for Sports Nightly, Wardlow stated that it’s time to go back to “day one Wardlow.”

“It’s time to go back to day one Wardlow. The hair’s growing back. I, somehow in that four months, got bigger and stronger, which doesn’t help anybody on the roster because not only did I gain 20-30 pounds of muscle, but I’m also really passed off so it’s a bad combination.”

Wardlow aims to ‘Correct’ some wrongs.

Wardlow also commented on how he has been leaving through the crowd after his matches. He stated that he doesn’t have any interest in seeing anyone backstage, so his new approach is to arrive late, take care of business, and leave. The former TNT Champion emphasized that he has four months of anger built up, and he wants to correct some wrongs.

“The reason that I went through the crowd is honestly because I don’t want to see anybody backstage,” Wardlow said. “I’ve sat at home for four months pissed off, which is also why you saw me powerbomb somebody. I was throwing those powerbombs a little stiffer than usual. I have four months of anger built up, four months of not being able to do what I love.

“Four months of not being able to get out that physicality. I’m a bit of a psychotic man [laughs], I have a lot going on up here. I release it physically. I can only do so much in the gym. It only gives me so much relief. What really does it is hurting people in a wrestling ring. That’s what I enjoy. So I’ve been very angry for four months, so this is how I’m gonna go about things. I’m gonna show up to the building as late as humanly possible because I have no interest in seeing or speaking to anyone. So I’m gonna show up, I’m gonna lace my boots up, I’m gonna walk out there. I am going to destroy whoever they put in that ring with me, I hope they pay them extra, and I’m going to leave out through the crowd. I am going to continue to do that until the wrongs have been corrected and turned right, and until I get the things I wanna get.”