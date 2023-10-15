Update on Alberto Del Rio, Road Dogg on Tony Khan’s social media behavior

– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Alberto Del Rio reportedly said he had been working his way back to the WWE before Vince McMahon’s ousting from the company in the middle of last year.

Fightful reached out to a WWE source who flat-out denied Del Rio was ever close to returning to WWE.

Fightful also says there is no chance that AEW is interested, since they employ his former fiancé Saraya, who he had a tumultuous relationship with years ago.

– In a recent installment of the “Oh You Didn’t Know?” video series, Brian “Road Dogg” James weighed in on Tony Khan’s provocative tweets from this week. James conveyed that while he understands the reasoning behind Khan’s bold social media comments, he believes that the true measure of success in the viewership battle lies in the ratings. A key moment from James’ commentary and the complete episode can be viewed below.

On the subject of Khan’s Twitter activity and the motivation driving it: “He’s throwing rocks, and I get it. I get it. Yeah, I get it. I’m not gonna say no more than that, but I get it. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Hey, throw rocks, man. Throw rocks … If it makes you feel better, like, tweet that stuff, you know what I mean? I don’t know. It’s crazy. Like, when you read the numbers and then you go, like, ‘Okay. He’s right. They threw everything at that, but rightfully so, and now you see why and mission accomplished.’ You know what I mean?”