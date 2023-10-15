Rhea Ripley: “I’m very excited to see what she brings to WWE”

During an interview of with Sporting News Australia, RAW women’s world champion Rhea Ripley commented on Jade Cargill signing with WWE…

“I’m very excited to see what she brings to WWE. I really am. Like you said, she’s a big name and a lot of people are watching and waiting for her debut. We don’t know which brand she’s gonna be on yet. It could be Raw. It could be SmackDown. It could be NXT. No one really knows exactly what’s going on. If it is Raw, I mean, that’s my show. Mami runs Raw. The Judgment Day, we run Raw. If Jade wants to come to my brand, then I would love to step in the ring with her and show her exactly why Mami’s always on top.

Because I have watched bits and pieces of her from her time in the other brand, in the other company, and she is fantastic and she believes in herself and she is a star. She believes she’s a star, which is always the most dangerous thing. When someone believes in themselves, they are very hard to stop. I’m also Mami. I’m waiting for that day that I do get to step in the ring with her. I think it’s gonna be a very exciting match and just to have someone that’s so physically impressive across the ring from me, it excites me. I love a good challenge and I’m waiting for that day.”

