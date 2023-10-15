Overnight Smackdown numbers, Lawler attends Memphis Tigers game, and Janai Kai wins MLW Women’s title

Oct 15, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– In terms of overnight numbers, WWE Smackdown was seen by 2,330,000 viewers Friday night. Brandon Thurston is projecting about 2,480,000 viewers for the final measurement to be reported Monday afternoon.

Jerry “The King” Lawler Friday at a Memphis Tigers game…

– Congrats to Janai Kai on becoming the new MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion.

