Overnight Smackdown numbers, Lawler attends Memphis Tigers game, and Janai Kai wins MLW Women’s title
– In terms of overnight numbers, WWE Smackdown was seen by 2,330,000 viewers Friday night. Brandon Thurston is projecting about 2,480,000 viewers for the final measurement to be reported Monday afternoon.
– Jerry “The King” Lawler Friday at a Memphis Tigers game…
The King is in the building 👑 #MadeInMemphis | @JerryLawler pic.twitter.com/VXxU0xxipw
— Memphis Football (@MemphisFB) October 14, 2023
– Congrats to Janai Kai on becoming the new MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion.
Surprise. 👹 #kickdemon https://t.co/aGi47vZ4Bq
— JANAI KAI | ジャナイ・カイ (@Janai_Kai) October 15, 2023