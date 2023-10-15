Notes on Carlito and Will Ospreay

– Carlito (via The Ringer Wrestling Show):

“From what I heard, people weren’t crazy about the new theme song. They ran it by me. They wanted to change it. I wasn’t crazy about changing it. I, like everyone else, wanted to keep it. I liked it the way it was but, they said ‘We wanna change it.’ I know people don’t like change. I’m that guy too. I’m not crazy about change but, I think it’s something that needed to be done, just to put a fresh coat of paint on everything.”

– Will Ospreay on his mental health:

“I used to be such in such a horrible, dark place where me and my head just didn’t get along. Sometimes it creeps in, especially big matches.”

Ospreay’s advice to anyone dealing with depression and anxiety:

“You gotta keep moving forward. If you don’t, you’re just gonna sit in that pit of sadness, and that’s when it creeps in. Go out, keep walking, keep doing what you’re doing. The moment you sit still, that’s when you’re done.”