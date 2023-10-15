Matt Hardy talks Tony Khan, and the creative aspects in AEW

Matt Hardy Says There Have Been Times When People Have Taken Advantage of Tony Khan and Talks about The creative aspects in AEW…

The main topic on the latest “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast was AEW president, Chief Executive, General Manager, and Executive Producer Tony Khan.

Hardy was asked, “If there’s a disagreement on the creative process, or presentation, or whatever it may be, how is that settled? What is that process like?

“Well, I am one that if I’m offered an idea, I typically try and make the most of it and I try and do everything I can to make it as good as possible. There are guys who have had ideas given to them by Tony that they didn’t necessarily like and they just didn’t do them because I guess they didn’t want to. Then there’s been times where guys have been home, and, you know, like, if you haven’t seen someone in a while, you say, ‘Oh, well, you know, creative differences, whatever.’ So I guess they’ll kind of hang out and be off TV until they figure out something that they really like.”

“I’ve never been in a heated argument with anyone about a creative idea that I didn’t like that much. I mean, I’ve been given some crazy, creative ideas I’ve just kind of shook my head at and maybe there’s stuff I didn’t want to do, and, you know, we’ve talked about some of those. That whole idea that was given to have me team with Mark Henry and Mattitude was oppressed and whatnot, you know, so that’s pretty crazy creative, and you just go, okay. I kind of roll with the punches and I feel like that’s probably helped me with my longevity and just being around for a while, whatever. But I guess if Tony pitches an idea that you don’t like and you don’t want to do, you don’t end up doing. He doesn’t force people into doing stuff.”

Matt was asked his thoughts on this:

“I guess to each their own. I mean, but I’m here and if I’m here, I want to make money. I want to be on TV while I’m doing this. I know my time is limited as it is, so I’m gonna go out and make the most out of every opportunity I get.”

If he feels Tony Khan gets taken advantage by the talent or people in the industry:

“Yes, I mean, I think it has happened in the past for sure. But you know, I think once you go through those experiences, you learn from them and I think Tony has done that. I mean, he’s learning on the fly. This whole thing is a huge, huge responsibility to be a wrestling promoter, booker, run a company, especially with all the other stuff he has going on. So yeah, he’s learning on the job while he’s doing it. I’m sure there’s been people that have taken advantage of his kindness, but he will continue to learn and grow and he will be able to get past that, I’m sure.