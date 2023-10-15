Match announced for next week’s AEW Collision

Oct 15, 2023 - by James Walsh

The first matchup has been announced for the October 21st edition of AEW Collision from Memphis, Tennessee.

Miro will battle it out with Action Andretti. This match was setup after Andretti approached CJ Perry about possibly being his manager, a decision that angered The Redeemer, who promises to destroy anyone in his path that tries to seek out the services of his wife.

