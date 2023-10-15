WWE superstar Kofi Kingston provided an update on Big E’s health.

While speaking with the Toronto Sun, New Day member Kofi Kingston provided an update on Big E’s health. Kingston revealed that the former WWE Champion is almost back to 100% feeling-wise after his neck injury last year.

“I’m so happy that he’s doing so well, physically and mentally, because I can only imagine what an injury like that, as severe as the one that he suffered to his neck, he fractured his C1 and his C6 in a couple of places and to not have surgery, there was no misalignment, he really is almost back to 100%, feeling-wise. “

“He’s able to live everyday life and he’s able to lift weights, which is a big part of his life, too,” Kingston said. “It could have been a lot worse. I’m just happy that he is able to live his life with a level of happiness and health.”