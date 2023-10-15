Cody Rhodes says he made one more decision as NXT General Manager

In a post on X, Cody Rhodes said that he made one more decision while he was NXT General Manager for a day this past Tuesday, and that decision will be revealed on the next episode of the show.

“Last Tuesday before the clock struck midnight I made one final decision as Guest @WWENXT GM. Find out what that decision was this Tuesday on NXT! 8/7c on @USANetwork,” Cody wrote.

Rhodes kicked off the biggest NXT show ever this past Tuesday and announced the return of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the Men’s Breakout tournament.

The opening segment drew nearly 1 million viewers.