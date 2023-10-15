Chris Hero makes indy appearance, Trish Stratus on best match of her WWE career

– Former NXT talent Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) made an appearance on Saturday night for West Coast Pro Wrestling, where he made the save, after Timothy Thatcher continued to attack JT Thorne after the bell.

Hero told Thatcher that if he wanted to take advantage of someone, he would volunteer to be that guy instead.

He challenged Thatcher to a match at the November 17 West Coast Pro “Whiplash” event in San Francisco, CA.

– During a Q&A panel at the Big Texas Comic Con, Trish Stratus commented on what she thought was the best match of her WWE career…

“I would say Mickie James and I at WrestleMania 22. The storylines. And it’s just one of those things where storylines, especially for women, and just storylines in general in wrestling, they just don’t go on and on. They just kind of stop and start and forget — Mickie and I are really proud that we had that storyline. We used to say hashtag longest rivalry ever, but I think maybe me and Becky [Lynch] might have that now, actually.”

“But yeah, loved working with her. Loved our crowd reaction at WrestleMania 22 [and] the fact that the crowd was wanting that so badly. Amazing. It was really fun working with her; she’s obviously amazing, so yeah, that’s the one.”

(quotes: WrestlingInc.com)