WWE interested in Mickie James?
With news of Nick Aldis debuting on WWE TV tonight, reports claim there’s been consideration of a Mickie James WWE return as an on-screen authority figure alongside her husband.
James is currently in IMPACT on her “Final Rodeo” tour, promising to retire from in-ring competition the next time she loses.
Rumors of Nick Aldis debuting tonight on SmackDown as a new GM. Source states that within the last month there were discussions and ideas thrown around to see if Aldis’ wife Mickie James would be interested in such a role as “Co-GMs”. This doesn’t look to be happening though.
