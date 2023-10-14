WWE interested in Mickie James?

Oct 14, 2023 - by staff

With news of Nick Aldis debuting on WWE TV tonight, reports claim there’s been consideration of a Mickie James WWE return as an on-screen authority figure alongside her husband.

James is currently in IMPACT on her “Final Rodeo” tour, promising to retire from in-ring competition the next time she loses.

