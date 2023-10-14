More CM Punk “hints” as former champ returns to CFFC commentary in Tampa

CM Punk was in Tampa yesterday doing another round of commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championship and the two other co-hosts also got in on the fun speculating about the future of CM Punk.

“We got CM Punk here tonight, he may be going to other promotions, who knows,” said commentator John Morgan, as the three laughed. “We’ll throw you under the bus right away,” he added.

All this happened while last year’s Survivor Series theme song was playing as the background music for the segment, fueling more conspiracy theories that Punk is heading back to WWE next month.

Several insiders, who originally said that there were negotiations between the two parties, said this week that WWE has opted not to sign Punk and they wanted to shut down any expectations that fans might have heading into Survivor Series.

But then yesterday on Smackdown, another reference to Punk was done when Roman Reigns called John Cena “John boy,” the same name Punk called Cena many years ago during an episode of Raw.

Punk last month during another CFFC event said that he was free for the “next two months.”