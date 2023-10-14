Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel with decision to remove Vince McMahon from creative

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated is reporting that it was Endeavor and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel who put Paul “Triple H” Levesque completely in charge of WWE creative, putting aside Vince McMahon from the creative process to focus solely on the business side of the company.

“Emanuel has long been a firm believer that, in order for an organization to be as effective as possible, people need to do the job they are assigned,” Barrasso wrote. “In this case, that approach has empowered Levesque to exert his full influence in the company’s creative sphere.”

McMahon slowly started dipping his fingers in the creative side following WrestleMania and made several changes to both Raw and Smackdown while working remotely on a weekly basis.

Vince, 78, retains his spot as TKO Executive Chairman and is no longer the single decision maker in WWE as now he reports to Emanuel on all business decisions.