Discrimination lawsuit against WWE by former writer Britney Abrahams dropped

Former WWE creative writer Britney Abrahams, who a few months ago sued WWE and several other current and former employees for discrimination, has dropped the lawsuit against WWE after the two sides reached amicable terms.

In August, she dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice against most of the defendants but left the WWE one open. In new court filings, Abrahams has agreed to dismiss the WWE lawsuit – and change the previous ones – to with prejudice, meaning that she cannot sue the named parties for the same issue.

The document filed with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York reads, “Plaintiff BRITNEY ABRAHAMS, by and through her attorneys, THE COCHRAN FIRM, hereby gives notice that the above-captioned action (and all claims contained therein) is voluntarily dismissed with prejudice in its entirety. Plaintiff further gives notice of her request that the claims previously dismissed on August 17, 2023 without prejudice be now deemed dismissed with prejudice. Each party shall bear that party’s own attorney’s fees and costs. Dismissal is proper under this section because no party has yet answered the complaint in this matter.”

The document is signed by Derek S. Sells, Managing Partner for The Cochran Firm’s New York office.

The original lawsuit alleged that Abrahams was discriminated against and suffered retaliation against her for objecting to “offensively racist and stereotypical jargon” used in the scripts of black wrestlers. She also had multiple complaints ignored and was terminated from her job for taking home a WrestleMania chair.