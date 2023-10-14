Billy Corgan vs. Dave Meltzer, at least one Cavinder twin isn’t done with basketball

Oct 14, 2023

Haley of the Cavinder Twins just announced today plans to enter portal, to play in 2024-25

Haley plans to play a 5th season of college basketball. Both had been training last few months at the WWE PC. Unknown how this will affect her sister Hanna’s status with the company.

