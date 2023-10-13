Video: Undertaker and Shawn Michaels’ Backstage Reunion at WWE NXT

This week, The Undertaker caught up with numerous past acquaintances.

During the latest action-filled WWE NXT episode, “The Dead Man” concluded the event by taking down Bron Breakker and delivering a speech.

Once the broadcast ended, “The Phenom” was seen striking a pose with Carmelo Hayes at the Performance Center, in a clip made available by WWE as an online special.

Additionally, WWE released another online exclusive featuring Undertaker’s reunion with Shawn Michaels at the event. See the video below.