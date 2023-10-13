Two Big Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

You can officially pencil in an additional match for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week’s “Season Premiere” of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, it was announced that Charlotte Flair will be getting another shot at the WWE Women’s Championship, as “The Queen” will go one-on-one against IYO SKY with the title on-the-line next Friday night.

Additionally, it was revealed that next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which emanates from San Antonio, Texas, will feature Santos Escobar of the LWO going up against Montez Ford of The Street Profits in singles action.

Make sure to join us here at Gerweck.net every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.