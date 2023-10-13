During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Trinity discussed her relationship with former champion Mickie James. The two will face each other later this month at Bound for Glory. Below are some highlights:

Trinity on facing Mickie James:

“It’s a lot of pressure, but I’m prepared for it and I’m excited for it, but Mickie is one of the greatest of all time, and a good friend of mine. So this is definitely a different element going into this match and this fight – one that I’ve never experienced before. There’s no friction, there’s no shade, there’s no bad blood, there’s nothing between she and I other than this title. Which is a lot in itself, you know?!”

On her title run:

“This championship has given me so much and has brought me so much joy and has lifted me up in my life, in my career, in this world of wrestling. I just can’t let this go right now.”

The match goes down at Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory on Saturday, October 21 at the Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.