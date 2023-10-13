Trade From Raw To SmackDown In Exchange For Jey Uso Revealed

The latest WWE talent trade is now official.

During the jam-packed “Season Premiere” of WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, WWE executive and future Hall of Fame legend Paul “Triple H” Levesque made his appearance as advertised.

While Triple H was in the ring for his segment on the show, “The Game” announced that Nick Aldis is the new General Manager of Friday Night SmackDown, while Adam Pearce will fill the role as General Manager for Monday Night Raw.

Nick Aldis then made his first appearance as the new SmackDown GM and revealed his first order of business. Aldis brought up “Main Event” Jey Uso being traded from SmackDown to Raw leaving a spot open for a talent trade from Raw to SmackDown to even things up.

Aldis then revealed that it is none other than “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens who has been moved from the Raw roster to the SmackDown brand. Owens came to the ring and took out Dominik Mysterio with a Stunner as his first appearance as the newest addition to the SmackDown talent roster.

Check out video footage below of Kevin Owens’ being announced as the latest talent trade, as well as his aforementioned Stunner to “Dirty” Dom of The Judgment Day.

