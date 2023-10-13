The man formerly known as Vladimir Kozlov appears on Impact Wrestling

Oleg Prudius, the man formerly known as WWE Superstar Vladimir Kozlov, appeared on Impact Wrestling yesterday night on AXS TV.

Prudius made his presence felt when he came to aid Dirty Dango and help him in his five-way match which ensured Dango now will enter in the 20th position in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Bound for Glory. Prudius took out Champagne Singh, Eric Young, and Jake Something before Dango pinned Something for the win.

The 54-year-old Ukrainian star worked for WWE between 2006 and 2011 and was last seen on TV earlier this year when he made a cameo appearance with Santino Marella, his former tag team partner in WWE. He also previously did the Russian language commentating for Impact.