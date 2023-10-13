The former Mojo Rawley issues statement, BFG sold out, and location for this year’s ROH Final Battle

Oct 13, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– The former WWE superstar Mojo Rawley…

– ROH Final Battle appears to be on December 29 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan, which holds 1,800, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Impact announced:

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Thekla

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal