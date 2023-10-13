Tag Title Match Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown “Season Premiere”

You can officially pencil in a new match for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight’s “Season Premiere” of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from Oklahoma, the company has confirmed that two WWE Superstars have responded to the “Open Challenge” for tonight issued by Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions Cody Rhodes & “Main Event” Jey Uso.

It will be Austin Theory and Grayson Waller who will be challenging Rhodes and Uso for the tag straps on tonight’s “Season Premiere” of the show, which also features Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes, the return of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, “The Greatest Of All-Time” John Cena, WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque and more.

Check out the announcement below and make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage.