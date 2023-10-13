Skye Blue Debuts New Look On AEW Rampage (Photos)

– In the spirit of today being “Friday the 13th,” October 13, 2023, AEW posted an appropriate photo of Orange Cassidy, Danhausen and Best Friends to celebrate the occasion. Check out the post and the photo below courtesy of the official AEW Twitter (X) feed.

This feels right for Friday the 13th, yeah? #OrangeOctober Day 13 pic.twitter.com/WgLwYbv6HN — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) October 13, 2023

– As always, AEW released their “Exclusive Entrances” footage on social media, which shows the competitors for the opening contest of AEW Rampage making their way to the ring off-air. This week you can see the legendary duo of The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) making their way to the ring accompanied by Brother Zay, as well as the ring walks of their opposition, the former J.A.S. threesome of “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard, “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker and Daniel Garcia. Check out the video footage below.

– Speaking of this week’s AEW Rampage show, the rising AEW women’s star Skye Blue won in her latest in-ring appearance, defeating Emi Sakura in a hard fought battle in the co-main event of the evening. The commentators hyped Skye Blue’s “new look” on the broadcast, and AEW also pushed her “new look” in various posts on their official social media outlets. Check out photos of Skye Blue’s new look via the post embedded below courtesy of Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone’s (@MattBoone0709) official Twitter (X) page.