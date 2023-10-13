Season premiere of Smackdown Live tonight

The season premiere episode of Friday Night Smackdown airs tonight on FOX with the return of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. The Undisputed WWE Universal champion will be making his first WWE appearance since the week after SummerSlam and a lot has changed since then: Jey Uso has moved to Raw, Cody and Jey became tag team champions, LA Knight has continued to sky rocket, and John Cena returned.

Reigns is scheduled to be wrestling at the November Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia so his challenger is likely to come forward tonight. Also set for tonight are Pretty Deadly taking on The Brawling Brutes, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will issue an open challenge for the tag team titles, and John Cena is also in the house. Plus, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be making a special appearance as well.