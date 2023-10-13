Report: Nick Aldis making WWE television debut tonight on Smackdown

PWInsider.com is reporting that Nick Aldis will be making his WWE television debut tonight on Friday Night Smackdown.

Aldis, the former NWA World champion, will be brought in on TV to portray an authority figure similar to that of Adam Pearce.

The 36-year-old British star has been working with the company for the past few months as a producer and recently described his time in WWE as “very positive” and “rewarding.”

“Fortunately, WWE’s been very understanding,” Aldis told the McGuire On Wrestling podcast regarding his other commitments. “There have been times where I’ve been unable to make certain shows because of my independent commitments, and also because of Mickie’s commitments. Fitting it all in is a challenge, but certainly fun. Basically, I’m currently attending Raw and Smackdown whenever I can.”

Aldis said last month that he’s on a handshake deal with WWE but if he’s being introduced tonight as on-screen authority figure, it’s likely that he has signed a full-time deal.