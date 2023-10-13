People want Tony Khan to stop tweeting

As previously noted, AEW President Tony Khan took a shot at WWE for John Cena and The Undertaker drawing under a million television viewers. Khan also wrote that Vince McMahon “has allegedly used his power and influence to shoot a lot of shots.”

During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com commented on what he heard from people in the industry about Khan’s social media activity…

“I’ve heard that Tony needs to get off his phone and stop tweeting. You know who I heard that from? Not WWE, well, yeah from WWE too, but also from AEW. They are saying ‘will someone get this guy’s phone from him?’”

Nick Hausman of HausOfWrestling.com also noted the following about what he heard…

“One source in WWE I spoke with described him as ‘petulant,’ while others felt it was just a bad look. A source from CM Punk’s camp responded by saying this is the kind of stuff that makes him happy to be away from the company.”