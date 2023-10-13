Lacey Evans says leaving WWE was mutually agreed

Lacey Evans, aka Macey Estrella revealed her and WWE splitting was mutually agreed…

“I thought I could be of more assistance fighting a different fight than in the WWE ring. I want to focus on helping my community to fight against addiction and fight on the mental health side to normalize mental health issues.”

Evans revealed plans to open up a cafe in Beaufort, South Carolina, and will be looking to make it a place where people can “unplug” and disconnect from their phones. She stated additionally that she plans to allow the cafe to be a safe space for Alcoholics Anonymous and the like – and will offer free donuts and coffee to those who attend.