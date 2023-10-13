Kota Ibushi reveals he has signed with AEW

Kota Ibushi reveals he has signed a contract with AEW

“They asked me how we could come to a deal. I said unless it has these conditions, I don’t want to sign a contract. That was the hardcore match, double ring, cage. That’s the day we signed the contract. We had a verbal agreement.

I’m based in Japan, and I will travel for the matches. Basically I’m in Japan, I work in Japan. I will be active. There are other things that make the contract even more flexible. Like I could appear for other promotions.”