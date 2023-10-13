Cody Rhodes Makes Announcement For Next Week’s NXT

“The American Nightmare’s” presence will be felt once again next Tuesday night.

One-half of the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions took to social media on Friday and posted a tease for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

According to Cody Rhodes, he made a decision while serving as guest General Manager on this past Tuesday night’s jam-packed episode of NXT on USA that will be felt on next week’s show.

“Last Tuesday before the clock struck midnight I made one final decision as Guest WWE NXT GM,” Cody wrote. “Find out what that decision was this Tuesday on NXT! 8/7c on USA Network.”

